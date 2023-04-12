Jersey Shore Man Indicted In Fatal 91 MPH Crash: Prosecutor

A 24-year-old Toms River man has been indicted in connection with a fatal crash in which he was traveling 91 miles per hour, authorities said.

Alejandro Huerta-Arias was indicted by a Grand Jury on the charge of vehicular homicide on April 6, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

The fatal crash occurred in Lakewood Township on March 9, 2022, resulting in the death of Mark Mandel, 32, of Lakewood, he said.

At approximately 8:15 a.m., Lakewood Township police responded to the intersection of Madison Avenue and Courtney Road for a serious motor vehicle collision. Huerta-Arias was traveling northbound on Madison Avenue in a 2012 Infinity G35, when he struck a 2008 Chevrolet Impala being operated by Mandel who was attempting to make a left-hand turn onto Courtney Road, the prosecutor said. The impact propelled Mandel’s vehicle into a traffic signal. Mandel was pronounced dead at the scene. Huerta-Arias was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune for treatment of a fractured leg.

Further investigation revealed that the vehicle operated by Huerta-Arias was traveling at an average speed of 91 miles per hour at the time of the crash — more than double the 40-mile-per-hour speed limit posted on the roadway, Billhimer said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.