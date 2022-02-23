Jersey Shore Man Admits Pushing Victim Off Motel Balcony: Prosecutor

An Ocean County man has admitted severely injuring another man by pushing him off a motel balcony, authorities said.

Steven Adams, 23, of Jackson, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

On Nov. 15, 2021, at approximately 7 p.m., Seaside Park police were called to the Desert Palm Inn for an injured man who had fallen from a balcony.

Police found Chad Atwood, 42, of Seaside Park, lying on the pavement, Billhimer said. It was apparent that Atwood was suffering from serious injuries, and he was airlifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune for treatment.

An investigation conducted by the Seaside Park Police Department determined that Adams and Atwood — both guests at the Desert Palm Inn—were involved in a fight in the parking lot. The fight then proceeded to the second-floor balcony. Adams charged at Atwood, pushing him over the railing of the balcony and causing him to fall to the ground below the prosecutor said

Adams was taken into custody to the Ocean County Jail, where he has remained since November 15, 2021.

His sentencing is set for April 8.

