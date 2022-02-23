Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
News

Jersey Shore Man Admits Pushing Victim Off Motel Balcony: Prosecutor

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Steven Adams
Steven Adams Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

An Ocean County man has admitted severely injuring another man by pushing him off a motel balcony, authorities said.

Steven Adams, 23, of Jackson, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

On Nov. 15, 2021, at approximately 7 p.m., Seaside Park police were called to the Desert Palm Inn for an injured man who had fallen from a balcony.

Police found Chad Atwood, 42, of Seaside Park, lying on the pavement, Billhimer said. It was apparent that Atwood was suffering from serious injuries, and he was airlifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune for treatment.

An investigation conducted by the Seaside Park Police Department determined that Adams and Atwood — both guests at the Desert Palm Inn—were involved in a fight in the parking lot. The fight then proceeded to the second-floor balcony. Adams charged at Atwood, pushing him over the railing of the balcony and causing him to fall to the ground below the prosecutor said  

Adams was taken into custody to the Ocean County Jail, where he has remained since November 15, 2021.

His sentencing is set for April 8.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.