Jersey Shore Man, 50, Charged With Trying To Cash Unauthorized Checks Worth $687K: Prosecutor

Jon Craig
Karl Scheufler
Karl Scheufler Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

A 50-year-old man from Toms River has been arrested for attempted theft by deception and two counts of contempt, authorities said. 

Karl Scheufler was charged Wednesday for allegedly trying to cash three business checks that he was not authorized to deposit, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer, 

An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Economic Crime Squad allegedly found that between May 22 and Aug. 8, Scheufler tried to negotiate the three checks totaling $687,499.74 for his own benefit, according to Billhimer. 

These checks were drawn on an Ocean First bank account belonging to a business of which Scheufler was previously involved, the prosecutor said.

Scheufler negotiated the checks knowing that he was not an authorized signor for the business account and attempted to deposit the checks into his personal account and another unrelated business account, Billhimer said on Thursday.

In 2018, Presiding Judge Francis R. Hodgson Jr., issued an order barring Scheufler from conducting transactions on behalf of the same business, according to Billhimer. The two contempt charges are a result of Scheufler violating Judge Hodgson’s order, the prosecutor said. 

On Wednesday, an arrest warrant was executed at Scheufler’s residence in Toms River Township where detectives reportedly apprehended Scheufler without incident. 

