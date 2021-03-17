Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Breaking News: Indictment: NJ Corrections Officer Hid Outlaw Motorcycle Gang Membership, Businesses
News

Jersey Shore Couple Charged In Catalytic Converter Thefts Worth $25K

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
The catalytic converter of Saab 9-5.
The catalytic converter of Saab 9-5. Photo Credit: Ballista at the English language Wikipedia

A man and woman from Manchester have been arrested in connection with stealing catalytic converters from vehicles, authorities said.

Joseph Cook, 35, and Anna Hardy, face various charges of theft and criminal mischief, according to police.

These thefts, which occurred over the past three months throughout Manchester Township, as well as surrounding areas, resulted in an estimated collective financial loss to the victims in excess of $25,000, police said.

Detectives began conducting surveillance, and on Saturday, they observed Cook and Hardy in Barnegat and Tabernacle townships. In both locations, catalytic converters had been cut and removed from vehicles, police said.

Detectives subsequently stopped Cook’s vehicle and found cutting tools, and what appeared to be a catalytic converter, in plain sight.

A warranted search of Cook's car and both suspects' residence in Manchester Township found additional stolen catalytic converters, police said.

Catalytic converters are part of your vehicle's emission system and are valuable in the second hand market. 

ALSO SEE: Critical Car Part Swiped At Alarming Rate

Cook was being held at the Ocean County Correctional Facility, and Hardy was released on summonses with a pending court date.

New Jersey State Police assisted in the investigation along with police departments in Toms River, Barnegat, Berkeley Township and Westampton Township.

Catalytic converters from large gas engine vehicles, such as work trucks, recreational vehicles, box trucks and vans are commonly stolen, though ones from hybrid cars are also considered highly valuable. 

The damage from these thefts along with replacement costs can be in the thousands of dollars. Vehicles left unattended in lots, yards or clubhouses for any period of time are frequently targeted, police said.

Anyone with information on these thefts are encouraged to contact the Manchester Township Police Department at 732-657-6111

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ocean Daily Voice!

Serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.