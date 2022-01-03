Contact Us
Jersey Cash 5 Lottery Player Wins $651K

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me
Krauszer’s Food Store
Krauszer’s Food Store Photo Credit: Google Maps

One lucky Jersey Cash 5 player won big on Sunday night, state Lottery officials said.

Their ticket matched all five numbers drawn to win the $650,969 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot.

The winning numbers were: 01, 02, 13, 37, and 43 and the XTRA number was: 02.

The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for selling the winning ticket. 

The winning ticket was sold at Krauszer’s Food, 740 Brewers Bridge Road, Jackson in Ocean County.

