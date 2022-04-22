Jackson Man Admits Storing 3000 Doses Heroin, Cocaine, Fentanyl On Jersey Shore: Prosecutor

A 31-year-old man from Ocean County has admitted to storing large quantities of drugs in a storage unit on the Jersey Shore, authorities said.

Cory Winston pleaded guilty to drug dealing, weapons offenses and resisting arrest, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer. He also admitted possessing more than 3,000 folds of heroin, he said.

An investigation conducted by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force and Stafford Township Police Department Drug Enforcement Unit between February and March 2021 revealed that Winston was distributing heroin in the Ocean County area, Billhimer said.

As a result, detectives made a warranted search of a storage unit in Brick Township, utilized by Winston, on March 10, 2021, the prosecutor said.

Detectives found Winston at the subject storage facility and attempted to detain him pending execution of the search warrant.

Winston allegedly became combative, and forcefully resisted efforts to detain him; it ultimately took the combined efforts of three detectives to take Winston into custody, according to Billlhimer.

Detectives seized approximately 3000 individual doses of heroin, 200 grams of Eutylone, as well as various quantities of cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl, he said.

Detectives also discovered and seized two handguns and an extended capacity magazine.

Winston has been held in the Ocean County Jail since being taken into custody on March 10, 2021.

