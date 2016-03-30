How Ship Bottom WWII Vet Had Faith Restored In Human Kindness

Community support is surging for a World War II Marine Corps veteran and retired postal worker who lost everything in a recent house fire.

Still, 94-year-old Paul Roberts of Ship Bottom remains eternally optimistic according to a neighbor who organized a fundraising drive to help him recover.

Roberts' neighbor, Erin Obermayer, organized this GoFundMe page to help Paul rebuild his life, as he'd lived in the home, which was built in 1920, for 50+ years and hoped to spend his last days there.

Obermayer wrote: "Paul is one of the most positive people we have ever and will ever meet. He says, “Well, I wake up every morning, I can either be happy or not. I might as well decide to be happy.'”

Even after having his house destroyed, he has a smile on his face.

"Paul is a truly humble, independent, wonderful person, but for the first time in his life, he needs the help and support of those around him," Obermayer said.

Over $80,000 has been contributed in just two days.

In an update, Obermayer shared: "Paul would like to thank everyone for restoring his faith in human kindness."

Click here to contribute to the GoFundMe campaign.

