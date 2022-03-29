Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice
Ocean Daily Voice

Fire Destroys New Apartment Building On Jersey Shore: Police

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
Jackson Station 55
Jackson Station 55 Photo Credit: Facebook/ Jackson FD

An overnight fire destroyed a new three-story apartment building on the Jersey Shore, authorities said.

On Tuesday March 29, at 12:21 am, multiple officers responded to the area of North New Prospect and Larsen Roads after a passerby reported that a building  was on fire. There is currently a new apartment complex named The Paragon being built there.

Responding officers reported that a building at the corner of the property was on fire, with visible flames coming from all three floors of the building. Jackson Stations 54, 55, 56 and 57, along with Southward and Freewood Acres Fire Departments from Howell responded and extinguished the fire, police said.

No one was reported hurt. 

The Ocean County Fire Marshal responded to the scene and the investigation is currently ongoing and is being conducted by Jackson Police Detective Anthony Riso and the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anyone with any additional information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Riso at 732-928-1111.

