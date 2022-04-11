Contact Us
Fentanyl, Oxycodone, Marijuana, 8 Guns Seized In Jersey Shore Bust: Prosecutor

Jon Craig
Jeffrey Miliukas
Jeffrey Miliukas Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

A 58-year old man from Ocean County has been arrested in connection with selling painkillers and other pills laced with fentanyl, authorities said.

Jeffrey Miliukas, of Waretown, was charged with storing and distributing the drugs, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

On Thursday, April 7, detectives from the Ocean County Narcotics Strike Force, Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Regional SWAT Team, US Department of Homeland Security and Preparedness - Homeland Security Investigations, New Jersey State Police - Trafficking Central Unit, Barnegat Township Police Department Crime Reduction Unit, Barnegat Township Police Department K-9 Unit, and Ocean Township (Waretown) Detective Bureau, made a warranted search on Miliukas' residence. 

Detectives seized approximately 17 Fentanyl pills, 75 Oxycodone pills, approximately one pound of Marijuana, four rifles, three shotguns, a .22 caliber handgun, as well as additional evidence indicative of narcotics distribution purposes, Billhimer said.

Miliukas was charged with possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and other drug offenses, the prosecutor said.

Miliukas was charged on a summons and released pending a future court appearance.

