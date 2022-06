New Jersey State Troopers are investigating a serious crash with one fatality in Ocean County, authorities said.

The crash occurred at 10:12 a.m. Thursday, June 2 on the GSP southbound near milepost 61.8 in Eagleswood, according to State Police Sgt. Philip Curry.

The crash is still under investigation and there is no additional information available at this time.

