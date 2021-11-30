Drone Finds Bodies Of Missing Jersey Shore Couple In Pine Barrens, No Foul Play Suspected

Police using a drone found the bodies Tuesday of an Ocean County couple who went missing two weeks ago. No foul play was suspected, authorities said.

The bodies of Lorraine Parker, 60, and Gary Parker, 67, "were located deceased in a densely wooded area of Warren Grove in the vicinity of their residence," Stafford Township police announced in a release.

Although autopsies were scheduled for later this week, police said they don't suspect any criminal wrongdoing.

"Our department sends its condolences to the Parkers' family and friends," the department said.

The couple was reportedly last seen on Nov. 17. Their quad was found with Gary Parker's shotgun attached to it, the couple's daughter, Lindsay, posted last Tuesday on Facebook.

The bodies were reported found around 1 p.m. Tuesday amid a massive search that included a State Police helicopter, ATVs, K9 units and the drone.

Stafford police thanked the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, Ocean County Sheriff’s Department, New Jersey State Police and Warren Grove Fire Company for assisting.

