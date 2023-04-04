Coast Guard Rescues Pair From Vessel Grounded Off Jersey Shore

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two mariners after their vessel ran aground off the coast of Ocean County, authorities said.

Coast Guard watchstanders received an initial radio alert Monday night, April 3, and tried to make callbacks but were unsuccessful, they said in a press statement.

As units prepared to respond, the Coast Guard received a report from the New Jersey State Police that a 38-foot vessel ran aground on the north jetty of Barnegat Inlet.

Coast Guard Station Barnegat Light launched a 45-foot response boat medium and a 27-foot utility boat.

Once on scene, the crew of the 27-foot utility boat brought the two mariners aboard and took them back to Station Barnegat Light where EMS awaited.

The mariners were in stable condition and were released, the Coast Guard said.

Seaside Park Fire responded shoreside with a shallow watercraft to confirm the vessel ran aground on a sand bed and that there were no signs of pollution. The vessel was removed Tuesday, April 4, by a commercial provider and taken to a local marina for repair.

“With better weather approaching we anticipate more vessels to be out so we’re encouraging all mariners to be properly prepared,” said Operations Specialist Timothy Weitzel, operations unit watchstander at Sector Delaware Bay. "Making a safety plan in case of emergencies won’t take long, and knowing what steps to take could be the difference between life and death.”

