Coast Guard, First Responders Rescue 5 After Boat Capsizes Near Barnegat Inlet

The U.S. Coast Guard, along with state and local responders, rescued five people from the water after their personal boat capsized at the entrance to Barnegat Inlet, authorities said.

At approximately 6:57 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7 watchstanders at Sector Delaware Bay were informed that a vessel had capsized, stranding six people in the water.

A 29-foot Response Boat and a 47-foot Motor Life Boat crew launched from Coast Guard Station Barnegat Inlet to assist the stranded boaters. Coast Guard boat crews rescued three people, an off-duty lifeguard rescued two and the remaining boater swam to shore, the Coast Guard said.

New Jersey State Police, tow-boat crews, and a good Samaritan also assisted with rescue efforts.

All five rescued boaters were transported ashore to awaiting emergency medical services personnel. The survivors were reported to be in stable condition.

