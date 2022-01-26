Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Breaking News: Feds: NJ Military Vet Charged With Child Porn Trafficking
News

Brush Fire Ravages Gull Island On Jersey Shore: Developing

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Gull Island
Gull Island Photo Credit: Google Maps

A brush fire broke out on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The fire was reported early Wednesday afternoon at Gull Island County Park, Point Pleasant Beach, initial reports said.

A fireboat was requested from Manasquan, and firefighters and State Police reportedly were battling the fire on the mainland, according to an unconfirmed report. 

New Jersey State Police and the New Jersey Forest Fire Service were not immediately available for comment.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.