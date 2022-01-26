Brush Fire Ravages Gull Island On Jersey Shore: Developing

A brush fire broke out on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The fire was reported early Wednesday afternoon at Gull Island County Park, Point Pleasant Beach, initial reports said.

A fireboat was requested from Manasquan, and firefighters and State Police reportedly were battling the fire on the mainland, according to an unconfirmed report.

New Jersey State Police and the New Jersey Forest Fire Service were not immediately available for comment.

