Brick Police Give Holiday Breaks: Brake Light Gift Cards, Candy, Warnings

Motorists getting pulled over in Brick Township may be in for a surprise this holiday season.

Instead of tickets, police officers from the Ocean County community are handing out gift cards and warnings only on minor vehicle equipment violations.

So if a brake light is out, as shown on this video, Brick patrol officers are giving out a gift card to get it fixed, free of charge or the hassle of a court appearance.

"2020 has been a tough year, to say the least," said Sgt. Jim Kelly, a Brick Police Department spokesman. "I’m sharing this with you because we believe it will help spread a little holiday cheer."

During Brick PD's "Blue Christmas campaign," patrol officers are stopping vehicles for minor equipment violations, and instead of summonses, issuing warnings along with gift cards to fix the equipment, and some holiday candy.

"Hope it brightens your day. Happy Holidays from Chief James Riccio and the Brick Township Police Department."

