Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
News

Brick Police Give Holiday Breaks: Brake Light Gift Cards, Candy, Warnings

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
2020 has been a struggle, to say the least. So, Brick Township police thought they'd do something different to spread a little cheer this holiday season.
2020 has been a struggle, to say the least. So, Brick Township police thought they'd do something different to spread a little cheer this holiday season. Video Credit: Brick Township Police Department

Motorists getting pulled over in Brick Township may be in for a surprise this holiday season.

Instead of tickets, police officers from the Ocean County community are handing out gift cards and warnings only on minor vehicle equipment violations.

So if a brake light is out, as shown on this video, Brick patrol officers are giving out a gift card to get it fixed, free of charge or the hassle of a court appearance. 

"2020 has been a tough year, to say the least," said Sgt. Jim Kelly, a Brick Police Department spokesman. "I’m sharing this with you because we believe it will help spread a little holiday cheer."

During Brick PD's "Blue Christmas campaign," patrol officers are stopping vehicles for minor equipment violations, and instead of summonses, issuing warnings along with gift cards to fix the equipment, and some holiday candy. 

"Hope it brightens your day. Happy Holidays from Chief James Riccio and the Brick Township Police Department."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ocean Daily Voice!

Serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.