Bicyclist Struck, Killed In Hit-Run Lakewood Crash: Prosecutor

An unidentified bicyclist was killed in a collision with a pickup truck that fled the crash scene, authorities said.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Lakewood Township Police Chief Gregory Meyer are seeking the public’s assistance with the fatal hit and run crash that occurred at 8:12 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1 at the intersection of Route 70 and New Hampshire Ave. in Lakewood Township.

“We are seeking assistance in locating a full size, four-door ‘Pepsi Blue’ pick-up truck with possible front, driver’s side headlamp damage," they said.

The vehicle was last seen traveling west on Route 70 toward Manchester Township and is believed to be involved the fatal hit and run of a man who was riding his bicycle westbound on Route 70 on the south shoulder of the roadway.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the vehicle and/or its operator is asked to please contact Detective Andrew Harnett of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office- Vehicular Homicide Unit at 732-929-2027, ext. 3790, or Lakewood Township Police Lieutenant Leroy Marshall at 732-363-0200, ext. 5349,” Prosecutor Billhimer stated.

“This is obviously an ongoing and active investigation and any assistance from anyone that may have witnessed this incident or has seen this vehicle would be greatly appreciated,” Billhimer said.

