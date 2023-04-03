Atlantic County Woman Stole $175K From Ocean Township Nursing Home: Prosecutor

A 35-year-old woman from Atlantic County is accused of stealing more than $175,000 from a senior living community she planned events for in Ocean County, authorities said.

Alicia K. Campbell, of Mays Landing, was charged last week with theft, forgery, falsifying records and credit card fraud, all in connection with her former position as Lifestyle Director of the Greenbriar Oceanaire Community & Golf Course, a senior living community in Ocean Township (Waretown), they said.

Additionally, Evan Garaizar, 25, of Barnegat, a former co-worker of Campbell's, was charged with forgery for his role in the fraudulent activities, according to Ocean County First Assistant Prosecutor Michael T. Nolan, Jr., alongside Ocean Township Police Chief Michal Rogalski.

An investigation revealed that Campbell was responsible for providing entertainment, planning events, and purchasing items for the senior community.

The investigation further revealed that between January 2019 and January 2022, Campbell utilized funds belonging to the association and purchased items for her own personal use and benefit in an amount exceeding $81,000, Nolan said.

Additionally, Campbell utilized Venmo, a digital wallet application, to send money to third parties from the association’s accounts - only to have those monies immediately sent back to her and deposited into her personal bank account for a total exceeding $94,000.

The total theft of association funds by Campbell exceeds $175,000, Nolan said on Monday, April 3.

In an effort to disguise her theft and unauthorized use of the association’s accounts, Campbell employed a fellow association co-worker, Garaizar, to produce fraudulent receipts purporting to be legitimate purchases for the association Nolan said. In exchange for Garaizar’s involvement with the scheme, Campbell paid him $1,900, the prosecutor said.

On March 28, Campbell surrendered herself to Ocean Township Police Headquarters and was served with the charges via summons pending an upcoming court appearance.

On Friday, March 31, Garaizar surrendered himself to Ocean Township Police Headquarters and was likewise served with the charge via summons pending an upcoming court appearance.

