Anti-Semite Refused Medical Care Because EMTs Were Jewish: Report (VIDEO)

A video showing a Lakewood resident refusing to accept medical care because the volunteer first responders from Lakewood EMS were Jewish, Yeshiva World News reports.

"She don't want to talk to you guys," the woman's husband is heard telling the EMTs. "No judio."

"If she doesn't feel well you have to get medical help," an EMT can be heard saying.

Paramedics were then called to help the women, but they also were Jewish, the outlet said.

Eventually, the woman was treated and taken to an area hospital by the Jewish first responders — "but not before she threw a fit," YWN says.

Earlier this month, a snowplow driver in the same town was fired for splashing snow on two Jewish men walking to synagogue during a storm.

Click here for the complete Yeshiva World News story.

