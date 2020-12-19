Accused Murderers, Kidnapper, Rapist Among Violent Jersey Shore Fugitives Snared In Sweep

Violent fugitives wanted for murders, kidnapping and rape were among 14 targets arrested during a quick-strike State Police-led sweep in Ocean and Atlantic counties, authorities said.

The New Jersey State Police Fugitive Unit coordinated the three day multi-agency sweep from Wednesday through Friday after identifying targets through a combination of detective work, patrol advisories and tips, they said.

Joining NJSP detectives were members of the Atlantic City Violent Crime Task Force, K-9 Unit and Casino Operations Unit, along with:

members of the U.S. Marshals Service NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force's Atlantic City Division;

the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office;

the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office;

police from Atlantic City, Pleasantville and Egg Harbor Township;

the New Jersey Parole Board and Department of Corrections.

All of the captured fugitives were being held in the Atlantic County Jail pending first court appearances.

They included Atlantic City residents Reinaldo Rodriguez-Garcia, 27, Hanif Cooper, 34, and Razzaq Shannon, 29, all wanted for homicide, and fellow city resident Deshaun Porter, 27, wanted for kidnapping -- and who authorities said was carrying a stolen 9mm handgun when he was arrested.

Also captured were Atlantic City residents Shaquita Marshal, 37, and Rasabahyt Bethea, 37, both wanted for aggravated assault; Lionel Dabney, 34, wanted for weapons offenses; Joseph Braun, 53, wanted for resisting arrest; Julia Chamberlain, 61, wanted for various drug offenses and a 17-year-old boy wanted for sexual assault.

Also arrested were Pleasantville residents Guy Lima, 42, who was wanted for assault; Robert Lang, 37, wanted for burglary; and Phillip Britt, 53, wanted for various drug offenses, as well as Maaziah Young, 25, of Galloway Township, wanted for violating parole on weapons offenses.

“This collaborative operation once again demonstrates that law enforcement is strongest when we work together, in this case by apprehending violent fugitives from the Atlantic City area,” state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said.

"By removing criminals who were wanted on charges ranging from murder to weapons offenses, we continue to make our communities safer."

“There is a tremendous amount of planning, coordination, intelligence sharing, and countless hours of work that occurs behind the scenes for an operation of this scope and magnitude," State Police Supt. Col. Patrick J. Callahan added.

The operation would have been worth "every minute spent" if authorities "removed just one violent recidivist offender from the streets," Callahan said.

To nab three accused murderers, another man accused of kidnapping and several other violent criminals makes it even more worthwhile, he said.

"This operation once again reinforces the commitment to our residents in those counties that we remain steadfast in our pursuit of violent offenders that threaten public safety,” the colonel said.

