73 Beach Patrol Violations Found On Jersey Shore By NJ Labor Department

Prompted by two lifeguard deaths, the New Jersey Department of Labor recently inspected beach patrols across the Jersey Shore.

The department found 73 violations of safety and recordkeeping rules including 44 in Ocean County.

The lifeguard deaths were in August 2021. Norman Inferrera III, 16, died after his patrol surfboat capsized in Cape May at Reading Avenue Beach, and Keith Pinto, 19, died after he was struck by lightning at White Sands Beach in Berkeley Township. The beaches have been renamed after the lifeguards.

Compliance officers from NJDOL’s Office of Public Employees Occupational Safety and Health (PEOSH) were deployed to the Cape May and Berkeley Township beaches following each incident to investigate associated safety concerns. After learning of the potential boat- and lightning-related hazards faced by beach workers, PEOSH initiated a large-scale inspection project to spread knowledge and awareness of these dangers in an effort to prevent future tragedies.

“Norman and Keith were valued young members of their communities, their squads, and this state who gave their lives in protecting their fellow New Jerseyans and guests visiting our shoreline,” said Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo. “This beach safety initiative was a vast and critical undertaking, and as a result, our Jersey Shore destinations are now more aware and better equipped to address boating and lightning safety issues.”

A total of 58 inspections of beach patrols employing public employees were conducted in Monmouth, Ocean, Atlantic, and Cape May counties. Compliance officers found violations relating to boat hazard assessments, boat hazard assessment certifications, lightning policies, and record-keeping.

The agency said five of the violations were issued in Atlantic County, eight were issued in Cape May County, 16 in Monmouth County and 44 in Ocean County, which had 38 record-keeping violations. Also, 32 “Hazard Awareness Letters” on boat and/or lightning safety and 26 “Orders to Comply,” were issued, the Labor Department said.

