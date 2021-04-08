3 Winning Lottery Tickets Sold In Ocean, Passaic Counties

Three lucky New Jersey Lottery tickets were sold in Passaic and Ocean counties.

Two tickets from Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing are good for $10,000 while the third is worth $20,000, as it was purchased with the Megaplier optin.

The tickets were purchased from the following locations:

Passaic County ($20,000): Bobbink Liquor, 383 Valley Road, Clifton;

Ocean County ($10,000): Shop Rite, 431 Route 9, Bayville;

Passaic County ($10,000): El Color de Mexico, 300 Monroe St., Passaic.

The winning numbers were: 01, 09, 17, 27, and 34. The Gold Mega Ball was 24, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

In addition to the third-tier prizes won, 34 players matched four of the five white balls drawn making each ticket worth $500.

Four of those tickets were purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $1,000. Moreover, 27,297 other New Jersey players took home $116,652 in prizes ranging from $2 to $400.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.