Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
3 Winning Lottery Tickets Sold In Ocean, Passaic Counties

Cecilia Levine
Bobbink Liquor, 383 Valley Road, Clifton.
Bobbink Liquor, 383 Valley Road, Clifton. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Three lucky New Jersey Lottery tickets were sold in Passaic and Ocean counties.

Two tickets from Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing are good for  $10,000 while the third is worth $20,000, as it was purchased with the Megaplier optin.

The tickets were purchased from the following locations:

  • Passaic County ($20,000): Bobbink Liquor, 383 Valley Road, Clifton;
  • Ocean County ($10,000): Shop Rite, 431 Route 9, Bayville;
  • Passaic County ($10,000): El Color de Mexico, 300 Monroe St., Passaic.

The winning numbers were: 01, 09, 17, 27, and 34. The Gold Mega Ball was 24, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

In addition to the third-tier prizes won, 34 players matched four of the five white balls drawn making each ticket worth $500. 

Four of those tickets were purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $1,000. Moreover, 27,297 other New Jersey players took home $116,652 in prizes ranging from $2 to $400.

