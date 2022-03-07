1,500 Doses Heroin, $1,800 Cash Seized; Pair Arrested On Jersey Shore: Police

Responding to complaints from residents, police investigating suspected heroin deals from a home in Ocean County made two arrests.

On March 3, detectives from the Berkeley Township Police Department, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Strike Force, and the Ocean Gate Detective Bureau made four warranted searches at a Fernwood Drive residence including three separate vehicles connected to the investigation, police said.

Seized were over 1,500 individual doses of heroin which was packaged for resale. $1,800 cash and paraphernalia associated with distribution, police said.

In addition, a quantity of cocaine and pipes used for ingestion were located within the residence, they said.

Two subjects were arrested and charged.

Anthony Owen, 33, of Fernwood Drive in the Bayville section of Berkeley Township was charged with possession of heroin, possession of heroin with the intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said. Owen was being held in the Ocean County Jail.

Andrea Dekker, 42, of Fernwood Drive in Bayville was charged with possession of heroin and possession of heroin with the intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said. Dekker was released on a summons.

More arrests are likely as the evidence is processed, police said.

Residents are reminded that they can report suspicious activity by contacting the Berkeley Township Police Department TIP LINE at 732-341-1132 x611. Tips can be anonymous.

