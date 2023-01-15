$1.35M Settlement Paves Way For Jewish High School In Ocean County: Report

Jackson Township's zoning board has settled a $1.35 million lawsuit, allowing construction of an Orthodox Jewish high school, NJ Advance Media reports.

The settlement is a decade in the making as, Congregation Oros Bais Yaakov in 2013 filed an application with the township's zoning board seeking a variance and final site-plan approval for an all-girls school, the outlet said.

That application was denied the following year, and the congregation sued the township four months later.

The two-story school will be built on a lot bordering Lakewood Township near White Road and Galassi Court in Jackson Township.

Click here for the complete story by NJ Advance Media.

