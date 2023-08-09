Motorist Charged As An Adult In Fatal Crash On Jersey Shore Is Actually A Juvenile: Prosecutor

He gave false ID to police and has been additionally charged, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer. He is actually 17 years old, the prosecutor said.

The juvenile has been charged with Vehicular Homicide, Strict Liability Vehicular Homicide, Knowingly Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Crash Resulting in Death, being an Unlicensed Driver Involved in a Motor Vehicle Crash Resulting in Death, the prosecutor said.

As a result of providing false identification to the police, the juvenile has also been charged with Hindering Apprehension by Giving False Information to Law Enforcement, all in connection with a motor vehicle crash that occurred in Manchester Township on Aug. 3, Billhimer said.

Motorcyclist Jeffrey Schlinger, 23, of Toms River ws killed in the collision with the youth.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.