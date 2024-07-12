Minivan Hits Bike, Teen Hospitalized After Crash At Manchester Township Intersection: Police

Manchester police responded to the crash at the intersection of Route 37 and Commonwealth Boulevard at around 11:20 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, the department said in a news release. Officers found a black 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan with extensive front-end damage on Route 37 East and a bicycle split in half.

Investigators said the Dodge was driving east on Route 37 before the crash. The teen on the bike was trying to cross the intersection during a green light when it was hit by the minivan.

The 14-year-old bike rider was brought to Jersey Shore University Medical Center with "serious but non-life-threatening injuries." The 55-year-old Manahawkin man driving the Dodge wasn't injured.

Police also said the bike didn't appear to have any lights as required by state law when riding a bike at night.

The investigation is ongoing but police said failure to yield appeared to be the main cause of the crash.

