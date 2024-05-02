Man Airlifted With Head Trauma After Pickup Crashes In Berkeley Township: Police

Berkeley Township police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Dover Road near the Lacey Township border at around 3:51 p.m. on Tuesday, Apr. 30, the department said in a news release. Officers found a gray Ford F-150 partially in the road with extensive damage.

A 49-year-old man drove the pickup and was lying in the road after he was ejected from the passenger side. Investigators said he was driving south when the truck went off the road and hit several trees.

The driver suffered head trauma but was responsive at the scene. He was airlifted to a hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

Berkeley Township police also said the crash was under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.