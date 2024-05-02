Fog/Mist 48°

SHARE

Man Airlifted With Head Trauma After Pickup Crashes In Berkeley Township: Police

A man was airlifted to the hospital after crashing his pickup in Ocean County, authorities said.

The Berkeley Township (NJ) Police Department.

The Berkeley Township (NJ) Police Department.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Chris Spiker
Email me Read More Stories

Berkeley Township police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Dover Road near the Lacey Township border at around 3:51 p.m. on Tuesday, Apr. 30, the department said in a news release. Officers found a gray Ford F-150 partially in the road with extensive damage.

A 49-year-old man drove the pickup and was lying in the road after he was ejected from the passenger side. Investigators said he was driving south when the truck went off the road and hit several trees.

The driver suffered head trauma but was responsive at the scene. He was airlifted to a hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

Berkeley Township police also said the crash was under investigation.

to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE