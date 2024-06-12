Man Admits To Stealing $100K+ As Treasurer Of Point Pleasant Beach Fire Company: Prosecutors

Salvatore Umek, 46, of Point Pleasant Beach, pleaded guilty on Monday, June 10 to theft, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said in a news release. He was the treasurer for Point Pleasant Beach Fire Company No. 2.

Investigators said Umek stole about $100,000 from the fire company's bank account to pay off personal credit card debt between February 2019 and November 2021. He also put money directly into his personal bank account for his own benefit.

Umek turned himself in to Point Pleasant Beach police headquarters on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

Prosecutors said they're seeking five years in state prison for Umek. He'd also have to pay $107,517 in restitution.

Umek was scheduled for sentencing on Friday, Sept. 20.

