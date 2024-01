The New Jersey Lottery said the $5 Perfectly Pear'd ticket is worth $15,427, which is half of a progressive jackpot. The ticket was purchased at the Country Farm convenience store on County Route 530 in the Whiting section of the township.

The NJ Lottery also said Fast Play Progressive tickets are sold at every location and allow players to quickly see if their ticket is a lucky winner.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.