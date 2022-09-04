This Jersey Shore Town Is AirBnb's Most Booked Fall Travel Destination

A popular Jersey Shore vacation spot was ranked the top travel destination by AirBnb this fall.

Ocean City came in at No. 1 on the property rental site's newly-released list.

"You’re in good company if you’re considering one last trip to the beach or traveling to cheer on your favorite sports team in person this fall," the site reads.

The following are the top-booked travel destinations this fall, according to AirBnb:

Ocean City, NJ

Bella Vista, AR

Oxford, MS

Santa Ana, CA

La Mesa, CA

Baton Rouge, LA

Ann Arbor, MI

Lubbock, TX

Lexington, KY

Wheat Ridge, CO

Click here for AirBnb's full report.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.