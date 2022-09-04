Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Sites

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Lifestyle

This Jersey Shore Town Is AirBnb's Most Booked Fall Travel Destination

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Bikers on the 9th Street Bridge in Ocean City.
Bikers on the 9th Street Bridge in Ocean City. Photo Credit: Ocean City NJ Facebook page

A popular Jersey Shore vacation spot was ranked the top travel destination by AirBnb this fall.

Ocean City came in at No. 1 on the property rental site's newly-released list.

"You’re in good company if you’re considering one last trip to the beach or traveling to cheer on your favorite sports team in person this fall," the site reads.

The following are the top-booked travel destinations this fall, according to AirBnb:

  • Ocean City, NJ
  • Bella Vista, AR
  • Oxford, MS
  • Santa Ana, CA
  • La Mesa, CA
  • Baton Rouge, LA
  • Ann Arbor, MI
  • Lubbock, TX
  • Lexington, KY
  • Wheat Ridge, CO

Click here for AirBnb's full report.

to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.