Support Surges For Family After Unexpected Death Of Beloved Jersey Shore Mom Of 5 At 42

Support is on the rise for the heartbroken family of Damiana “Jero” Jeronima Perez Soto, a beloved Jersey Shore mother of five who died unexpectedly after battling liver disease on Monday, Aug. 22 at the age of 42.

A native of Seaside Heights, Damiana was a devoted parishioner at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, her obituary says.

She held her family incredibly close to her heart, especially her children, Norma, Neida, Teresa, Gustavo and Olivia; and her husband, Margarito.

Described as the life of the party, Damiana was endlessly generous and supportive of her community, her memorial says.

In addition to her children and husband, Damiana leaves behind her siblings, Angela, Maria, Francisco, Antonio, and German; as well as many extended family members and close friends.

Meanwhile, more than $8,700 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Damiana’s funeral expenses.

“Damiana had her heart full of love for everyone she was always the life of the party,” reads the fundraiser, launched by Debora Reyes. “She is gone [too] soon…Rest in Paradise Damiana Perez Soto.”

Damiana’s funeral mass was held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help RC Church in Seaside Heights on Saturday, Aug. 27.

