COVID-19: Emergency Crisis Food Drive-Thru In Ocean County

Free Food Friday for needy families resumes this Friday in Toms River Township, authorities said.

The township is partnering with Fulfill to provide emergency “crisis” food kits to families in need during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The food kits, which are free to families, provide multiple days of groceries to residents struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic.

No registration or sign-ups are required. Food kits will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Food kits will be distributed at five locations on Friday, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at these locations:

· East Dover Elementary School, 725 Vaughn Ave., Toms River

· Joseph A. Citta Elementary School, 2050 Lakewood Road, Toms River

· South Toms River Elementary School, 419 Dover Road, Toms River

· Walnut Street Elementary School, 60 Walnut St., Toms River

· Third Avenue Parking Lot at Ortley Beach

As recommended by the federal Center for Disease Control and Prevention, township officials and volunteers will enforce social distancing and limit interactions.

The food distribution will be performed drive-through style. Families should remain in their vehicle at all times. Please keep your windows closed and pop the trunk and food will be loaded into the vehicle's trunk or truck bed.

The distribution will go on, rain or shine.

