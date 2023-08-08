Lakewood Man Charged With Dealing Cocaine, Heroin: Prosecutor

Raheem Montgomery was charged with multiple drug and weapons offenses, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

In a multi-jurisdiction investigation, Montgomery was placed under surveillance, the prosecutor said.

On Aug. 3, detectives allegedly observed Montgomery exit a residence and travel to Point Pleasant; he stopped at a local gas station, where detectives approached and detained him without incident, Billhimer said.

The Brick Township Police Department Special Emergency Response Team then executed a court-authorized search warrant on his residence. Law enforcement seized approximately 10 grams of cocaine, 350 wax folds of heroin/fentanyl, one pound of marijuana, drug paraphernalia indicative of narcotics sales, a stolen handgun with a high-capacity magazine, hollow point ammunition, and approximately $7,300 cash, Billhimer said.

Montgomery was taken into custody and was being held in the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

