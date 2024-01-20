'Labor Of Love:' Jackson Township Bringing New Life To Historic Russian Immigrant Property

Jackson Township is moving forward with redevelopment at the former site of Rova Farms. Mayor Michael Reina announced the 2024 kickoff for the project on Friday, Jan. 19.

Rova Farms was developed in 1932 by the Russian Consolidated Mutual Aid Society of America (ROOVA), according to a historical roadside marker. The property in the Cassville section of Jackson Township was designed as a communal farm for Russian immigrants.

Rova Farms helped Russian families during the Great Depression by providing work and food to unemployed people. It was also home to a children's summer camp, a winter resort area, year-round homes, and senior housing.

The property is on Cassville Road, right next to St. Vladimir Russian Orthodox Church. The once-popular Russian enclave eventually became abandoned and all of the old buildings have been demolished.

The township said Rova Farms will be turned into a "state-of-the-art passive recreation area" with a fishing pier and kayak launch along Cassville Lake.

"We are getting ready to get shovels in the ground to begin the next phase of this historically important project here in Jackson," Mayor Reina said. "It has been a labor of love for several years between myself, our esteemed council, and the residents of Jackson who have helped us get to where we are today."

Rova Park's plans also include a scenic overlook, picnic pavilion, playground, and walking path.

"This project is important to me and I am very excited that we're ready for the next step in making this dream become a reality for the residents of Jackson and to continue the legacy of Rova Farms for future generations to enjoy," said township council president Jennifer Kuhn.

The township also created a special Rova committee to help plan the redevelopment and historic preservation of the new park.

The township has said it hopes to have a grand unveiling of Rova Park this spring.

