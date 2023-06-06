Jersey Shore Wrestling Champ Who Coached Kids Admits Trafficking Child Porn

Alec Donovan, a 26-year-old youth wrestling coach and referee from Brick, “used an internet-based application to exchange multiple images and videos of child sexual abuse, including depictions involving pre-pubescent children,” U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Philip R. Sellinger said after the June 6 plea hearing in Trenton.

Donovan, who records show has coached at the Shorething Wrestling Club in Lakewood, also used the app “to solicit and engage in conversations with minors, including requesting nude photographs from the minors and sending nude photographs to them,” the U.S. attorney said.

Donovan took a deal from the government rather than risk the potential consequences of a trial, pleading guilty to distributing child pornography.

U.S. District Judge Zahid N. Quraishi scheduled sentencing for Oct. 10.

Donovan, a 2015 New Jersey state champ at Brick Memorial High School, came out in an interview with outsports.com and became the NCAA’s first openly gay wrestler in what quickly turned into a bumpy ride.

SEE: Gay New Jersey high school wrestling state champ comes out on college recruiting trip

He initially attended California Polytechnic State University but was redshirted his freshman year, sustained a concussion and lost his scholarship.

Donovan, who reportedly suffered homophobic insults from certain classmates, transferred to Centenary University in Hackettstown, where he became the school's first Greco Roman All-American. He also was an unofficial spokesperson and counselor for gay teens.

SEE: Before Alec Donovan became the NCAA’s first publicly gay wrestler, he had to win a lifelong match with a private pain that other gay athletes understand too well (NCAA Champion Magazine)

“I am a hard working dedicated man to improving my life and lives of others,” he recently wrote in an online profile. “I am an LGBT advocate as well as a coach. Recently graduated college from Centenary University with a bachelors of art in history....I am always looking for room to grow and prosper.”

Sellinger credited special agents of the FBI with the investigation leading to the plea, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica R. Ecker of his General Crimes Unit in Newark.

