Jersey Shore Man With 157 Cats Charged WIth Animal Cruelty: Prosecutor

Twenty-five of the cats owned by Jeffrey Finlay of Brick had to be euthanized, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

On May 4, Brick police were requested to respond to a residence on Mantoloking Road for assistance with removing an excessive number of animals from Finlay's residence.

Police found 157 cats and three dogs living at the residence.

The animals were transferred for treatment and evaluation to the Northern and Southern Ocean County Animal Facilities, which are under the direction of the Ocean County Health Department.

Finlay was initially charged with Failure to Provide Care for a Living Animal or Creature.

On June 5, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office and Brick Township Police Department received the final veterinary reports from the Ocean County Health Department regarding the animals that were removed from the residence.

The report determined that 25 cats needed to be euthanized and four cats suffered serious bodily injury — all as a result of Finlay’s failure to provide necessary care for the animals, Billhimer said.

On Wednesday, June 14, Finlay surrendered himself to Brick Township Police Headquarters.

He was processed and transported to the Ocean County Jail,

