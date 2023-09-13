Hurricane Lee Expected To Bring Life-Threatening Rip Currents To Jersey Shore

Strong rip currents and rough surf along the Mid-Atlantic coast are expected to make the water dangerous — even for the strongest swimmers, authorities said.

Even if the surface weather clears and beach conditions look favorable this weekend, rip currents remain a grave danger to recreational beachgoers and boaters, the Coast Guard said.

Three men died due to rip currents at Jersey Shore beaches over the Labor Day weekend and there were more than a dozen rescues.

"Although Hurricane Lee is not expected to make landfall along the Mid-Atlantic coastal region, there will be dangerous conditions along our shores,” said Capt. Kate Higgins-Bloom, commander of Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay. “Rip currents are a hidden threat to even the most experienced swimmers. With the increased number of tragedies following Tropical Storm Idalia over Labor Day weekend, we urge everyone to remain cautious. If you’re spending time at the shore over the next few days, keep yourself and loved ones safe by paying close attention to surf conditions and warning signs posted by local authorities.”

A rip current is a localized current that flows away from the shoreline toward the ocean. Rip currents move perpendicular to shore and can be very strong. A person caught in a rip current can be swept away from shore very quickly. The best way to escape a rip current is by swimming parallel to the shore instead of towards it, since most rip currents are less than 80 feet wide.

The most important thing to remember if you are ever caught in a rip current is not to panic. Continue to breathe, try to keep your head above water, and don’t exhaust yourself fighting against the force of the current, the Coast Guard said.

