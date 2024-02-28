Fishing Crew, Coast Guard Rescue Large Boat 85 Miles From Barnegat Light

The Monica commercial fishing vessel became disabled due to transmission issues at around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 27, the Coast Guard said in a news release. A 47-foot motor lifeboat from the Coast Guard station in Barnegat Light began heading towards the Monica.

Before the Coast Guard arrived, nearby fishers on the Alexandria Dawn vessel heard the distress call from the Monica and went to help. The Alexandria Dawn crew towed the Monica about 80 miles toward shore.

A commercial salvage company met the two commercial fishing boats to help tow the Monica about five miles from Barnegat Light. Because of the weather conditions, the Coast Guard took over the towing operation at around 4:30 p.m.

Two Coast Guard motor lifeboats brought the Monica through Barnegat Inlet. The boat was secured at Lighthouse Marina on Bayview Avenue in Barnegat Light.

No one was injured and investigators found no safety violations on the Monica.

