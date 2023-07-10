Fair 77°

First Responders Lift Car Off Woman's Foot In Lakewood: Police

A car rolled onto a woman's foot, pinning her in Lakewood.

Jon Craig
At approximately 9:45 p.m. Sunday July 9, a 62-year-old woman exited her vehicle after pulling into the driveway of her Chateau Drive home, Lakewood police said.

Upon exiting the 2015 Toyota Sienna she began unloading packages from the rear passenger compartment. 

She then went over to the front passenger door to remove the key from the ignition.

While doing so, the vehicle began rolling back, pinning her left foot with the front passenger tire, police said.

Arriving first responders from Hatzolah First Aid were able to free her by lifting the vehicle off of her foot.

She was then transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center for additional treatment for a possible broken foot.  

