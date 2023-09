The blaze broke out at Toms River Brewing on Route 37 West around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, police said.

The fire travelled to the front of Bacchus School of Wine, damaging the exterior of the building. Multiple fire companies arrived on scene and extinguished the fire.

There were no reported injuries at the scene. The Toms River Bureau of Fire Prevention is investigating the cause of the fire.

