Fentanyl, Heroin, Ecstasy Seized In Ocean County Drug Bust, Four Arrested

The people arrested were 33-year-old Orthis Allen of Bayville, 33-year-old Ashley Banks of Brick, and two 23-year-olds from Toms River, Lauren Torres and Anthony Martinez. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer announced the four arrests in a news release on Tuesday, Mar. 5.

U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents helped Ocean County investigators and local police in a two-month-long investigation into illegal drugs sold throughout Ocean County. The investigation identified three homes in Brick Township, Toms River, and South Toms River.

Investigators began surveillance on the homes on Tuesday, Feb. 27, and Allen and Banks were seen leaving the Brick Township home in a 2020 Dodge Durango. Brick Township police stopped the SUV and the two were arrested.

Search warrants were then executed at the three homes. Officers seized about 150 suspected ecstasy pills and about 41 grams of suspected cocaine at the Brick Township home.

Torres and Martinez were arrested at the Toms River home when police went to search it. Investigators found about 100 wax folds of suspected heroin with fentanyl, 15 suspected ecstasy pills, a digital scale, and drug-dealing paraphernalia.

Two loaded 9mm guns were also taken from the Toms River home, including one gun with a high-capacity magazine. No evidence was found in the South Toms River home.

Allen was charged with distribution of MDMA, distribution of cocaine, possession of MDMA with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, conspiracy to possess MDMA with intent to distribute, conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to distribute, conspiracy to possess heroin with intent to distribute, possession of MDMA, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, possession of a firearm during the commission of a narcotics offense, being a certain person not to possess a weapon, and possession of high-capacity magazine.

Banks was charged with possession of MDMA with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, conspiracy to possess MDMA with intent to distribute, conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of MDMA, and possession of cocaine.

Torres was charged with possession of MDMA with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, conspiracy to possess heroin with intent to distribute, possession of MDMA, possession of cocaine, and possession of heroin.

Martinez was charged with conspiracy to possess MDMA with intent to distribute. Banks, Martinez, and Torres were given summonses before their first appearances in Ocean County Superior Court.

Allen was held at the Ocean County Jail.

