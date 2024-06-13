Family Affair: Father, Son Serve Together At Toms River Fire Department

Matthew Rice, 23, grew up surrounded by it.

His grandmother was an ICU nurse, his grandfather a police officer, and his dad, Dave, 47, is an EMT and firefighter. Matthew himself just graduated with his master’s degree in fire science: Explosion & investigation.

One of the best ways for father and son, Dave and Matthew, to spend time together is volunteering with Toms River Fire Co. No. 2 in the Toms River Fire Department.

“It can be a challenge at times volunteering together,” Dave laughed, “but it’s a lot of fun, a lot of camaraderie, and I love watching him grow.”

Dave serves as assistant chief of the fire company and has been volunteering for 30 years.

“It takes a special person to volunteer, but it’s the best job in the world if you’re willing to do it,” he said. “The brotherhood is like nothing else.”

When Dave isn’t volunteering, he works as an EMT in Brick Township and is a paid firefighter/EMT in Howell Fire District 3.

“My dad is always working, and I am so busy with school and work, so the only time we really get to see each other is at the firehouse,” Matthew said. “I really enjoy the quality time together and my dad teaching me new skills.”

Matthew started out volunteering in the junior program at Manitou Park Fire Company and before college, he switched over to Toms River Fire Co. No. 2.

“Firefighting is very family-oriented so I knew I wanted to volunteer with my dad,” said Matthew.

After switching, he went right to the Toms River Fire Training Center to earn his Firefighter 1 certification. In college, Matthew earned an associate’s degree in criminal justice and a bachelor’s degree in fire science: arson investigation.

This May, he completed his master’s degree in fire science: explosion & investigation, at the University of New Haven. He is currently working at Silverton EMS and completing an internship with “Find the Cause” Investigations, LLC.

“Matthew is smart, willing to learn and a genuine good person,” his father said. “When we’re on a call, he knows I’m the chief; when it’s over, I’m back to being his dad. We have a good rapport that way.”

Dave says the fire company has a great group of volunteers who are always ready to train and learn new equipment; however, they are always seeking more community members to join their team.

“It doesn’t hurt to try,” Matthew added. “Talk to our members about volunteer opportunities and see the trucks. If you don’t like it, you don’t have to do it, but take the chance to hear from someone in the service and see if it’s right for you.”

Through volunteering, Matthew has enjoyed the networking and getting to know firefighters at different stations. He’s also learned how to be patient and professional.

“When you’re in the fire service, it’s all about customer service," he said. "You need to leave your bad day at the door of the fire house and put on your happy face to get the job done and serve your community."

No prior experience is required to join Toms River Fire Department. Training and gear are provided. To express interest in joining, fill out a no-obligation inquiry form here.

