Early Morning Crash Injures Person, Snaps Utility Pole In Point Pleasant Beach

In a Facebook post, the Ocean Fire Company said it responded to the crash near the intersection of North Ocean and Washington avenues early in the morning on Saturday, Apr. 20.

Police arrived at the scene and confirmed one SUV was involved in the wreck. A photo from Ocean Fire Company showed the utility pole split into two pieces and severely bending.

One person was treated at the scene for their injuries.

The SUV was removed from the area and emergency crews cleared the scene.

