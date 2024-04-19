Drug Dealer Admits To Selling Cocaine In Ocean, Union Counties: Prosecutors

Pedro Reyes-Sevilla, 32, was sentenced on Friday, Apr. 19 to 10 years in prison, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer announced in a news release. He pleaded guilty on Friday, Feb. 16 to possession of five ounces or more of cocaine with intent to distribute.

Agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, Lakewood police officers, and investigators from Union and Ocean counties conducted a two-week-long investigation in January 2021. Investigators said Reyes-Sevilla was selling cocaine throughout Ocean County.

Detectives began surveillance on Reyes-Sevilla on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. They saw him travel from Elizabeth to Ocean County and police stopped him in Lakewood.

Officers searched Reyes-Sevilla's vehicle and arrested him after finding more than a kilogram of cocaine inside of it. He was brought to the Ocean County Jail and released on bail.

Reyes-Sevilla was arrested again on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Union County on an unrelated heroin charge. According to state prison records, he was sentenced to five years in the case.

Reyes-Sevilla has been held in state prison since Friday, Feb. 23.

