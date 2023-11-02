Driver Runs Stop Sign, Collides With School Bus In Lakewood: Police

There were no children on the bus at the time of the crash.

The collision occurred at about 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at the intersection of Oak Street and Towbin Avenue, Lakewood police said.

Shmuel Fink, 29, the driver of a 2022 Ford Explorer, failed to observe the stop sign located at the southeast corner of Towbin Avenue. As he entered the intersection he was struck by a school bus that was traveling east on Oak Street, police said.

Fink was issued a motor vehicle summons for Failure to Stop by Officer Christopher Dunphy.

Both drivers complained of pain and were transported to local hospitals for further evaluation.

