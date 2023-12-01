Deer Prances Around Toms River Elementary School Classroom (Video)

They posted the video of the episode on Facebook.

"Someone happened to be walking by" at 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25 when the deer jumped through a classroom window at Cedar Grove Elementary School, said Jillian Messina, a Toms River police department spokeswoman. "Thank God he saw it."

The deer is seen on the 39-second video scampering across a teacher's desk and furniture, knocking down holiday decorations.

Police were able to guide the "reindeer" out of the classroom and down a hallway to an exit where he scampered off "north" into the woods behind the school, police said.

The deer was not hurt.

The school custodian came in to clean up glass from the classroom, Messina said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.