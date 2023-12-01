Light Rain 51°

SHARE

Deer Prances Around Toms River Elementary School Classroom (Video)

To the tune of "Run Run Rudolph," Toms River police posted a body-worn camera video of a deer rummaging through a school classroom.

Photo Credit: Toms River PD
Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories

They posted the video of the episode on Facebook.

"Someone happened to be walking by" at 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25 when the deer jumped through a classroom window at Cedar Grove Elementary School, said Jillian Messina, a Toms River police department spokeswoman. "Thank God he saw it."

The deer is seen on the 39-second video scampering across a teacher's desk and furniture, knocking down holiday decorations.

Police were able to guide the "reindeer" out of the classroom and down a hallway to an exit where he scampered off "north" into the woods behind the school, police said.

The deer was not hurt.

The school custodian came in to clean up glass from the classroom, Messina said.

to follow Daily Voice Ocean and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE