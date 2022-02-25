Pizzeria Integral To Livelihood Of Asbury Park To Shutter

A well-known pizzeria in Asbury Park is closing after nearly six years in business.

Medusa Stone Fired Kitchen will serve its last supper on Monday, Feb. 28, the restaurant said in a social media post.

The shop owners said they plan to celebrate its closing every day until then by serving up dinner with lots of laughter and gratitude for everyone’s support through these Six amazing Years.

"We will never forget all of the friends we have made and the moments we have celebrated together in our little restaurant."

Owners Aimée McElroy and Lauren Castellini met at Porta, before deciding to open their shop at 711 4th Ave., in 2016.

Patrons mourned Medusa's closing in the comment section of the Facebook post.

"Medusa has been like a second home for us and you always made us feel like part of your Medusa family," one person wrote.

"I am so saddened to hear this," another said. "You are our most favorite place in Asbury. Ordered from you almost every week during the pandemic to make sure you stayed open. We will miss you so very much."

"This is very sad news for you, all your customers and the City of Asbury Park as well," a third loyal customer said.

"Your business helped bring back north Main Street in Asbury Park. You always provided a friendly place where people could gather and enjoy delicious food. Bigger and better things are in your future."

