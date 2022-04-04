Contact Us
Business

'Let's Go Brandon' Store Lands In New Jersey (LOOK INSIDE)

Cecilia Levine
Read More Stories
Inside the "Let's Go Brandon" store.
Inside the "Let's Go Brandon" store. Photo Credit: Ocean County Scanner News

New Jersey is officially home to a "Let's Go Brandon" store.

The all-things anti-Biden store opened this month at 1405 Route 37 East in Toms River. 

The store name is a conservative code that caught fire when crowds began chanting "F--- Joe Biden," but an NBC reporter covering the event thought they were saying "Let's Go Brandon" for Brandon Brown.

Bumper stickers, t-shirts, flags, hoodies and more are on the shelves.

Click here for a look inside the shop by Ocean County Scanner News.

