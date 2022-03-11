Iconic Jersey Shore Hot Dog And Burger Chain Gets New Owner After Nearly Half A Century

An iconic restaurant chain has officially been sold after more than four delicious decades of dishing up burgers and dogs along the Jersey Shore.

WindMill Hot Dogs made the announcement on their Facebook page on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

“Though bittersweet, as a family, we have made the difficult decision to sell The WindMill restaurants,” reads the post.

With locations in West Long Branch, North Long Branch, Red Bank, Belmar, and Asbury Park, WindMill’s menu is chock full of specialty burgers, dogs, fries, wings, fish fries, chicken fingers, and more.

But after 46 years — or exactly 16,790 days (they crunched the numbers themselves) — WindMill is passing the baton to Ralph Epstein, who they say has plenty of local business experience and “looks forward to growing the brand and persevering our family tradition.”

“‘Good things to come!’ says Ralph.

And we could not agree more.” the post concludes.

“Yours truly, Rena and Steven Levine and the entire WindMill Family.”

