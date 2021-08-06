Here's The Scoop: Best Ice Cream Spots On The Jersey Shore

This week's gonna be a hot one. What better way to keep cool than with ice cream?

Here are some of the most popular ice cream spots on the Jersey Shore.

The sampling of spots below were top-rated on several user-generated review sites, featured in local publications and recommended by Daily Voice readers.

OCEAN COUNTY

Today, we remember and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Posted by Hoffman's Ice Cream on Monday, May 31, 2021

Hoffmans Ice Cream, Point Pleasant: 800 Richmond Ave.

Mrs. Walker’s Ice Cream Parlor, Toms River: 908 Fischer Blvd.

The Original Rich’s Ice Cream, Toms River: 1801 Rt. 37

Yellow Brick Ice Cream Carousel, Toms River: 1857 Hooper Ave.

Kohr’s Frozen Custard, Point Pleasant Beach: 409 Boardwalk

MONMOUTH COUNTY

We are once again rolling out our #pride Shake for the month of June... Inspired by our friend Augie Jeremy James and... Posted by Jersey Freeze on Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Jersey Freeze, Freehold: 120 Manalapan Ave.

Ice Cream On 9, Howell Township: 2300 Rt. 9

Four Boys Ice Cream Shop, Englishtown: 3 Tennent Ave.

Jake’s Cree-Mee Freeze, Manalapan Township: 8306, 337 Rt. 33

Shivers Ice Cream, Howell Township: 4037 Rt. 9

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Richman’s Ice Cream, Brigantine: 3107 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd.

Island Creamery, Atlantic City: 3901 Ventnor Ave.

Juli’s Pink Ice Cream, Atlantic City: 4107 Ventnor Ave.

Custard’s Last Stand, Ventnor City: 107 N Dorset Ave.

Kustard Korner, Egg Harbor City: 601 S Philadelphia Ave.

