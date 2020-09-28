Freehold Trader Joe's Announces Opening Date

Freehold's long-awaited Trader Joe's has announced an opening date.

The Route 9 market will open for business Oct. 2, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:55 a.m.

The store marks the company's 19th location in New Jersey. A celebration with music and giveaways will continue after the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Store Captain Casey Latsko, a 14-year veteran of the company, and Trader Joe’s employees will be on-hand to welcome customers.

Like all Trader Joe’s locations, the nearly 10,000-square-foot store has implemented a number of social distancing measures to keep both crew members and customers safe.

The store will offer ample parking and feature artwork that highlights and pays tribute to Freehold’s rich history, including the Metz Bicycle Museum, Turkey Swamp Park, the Freehold Diner as well as the Hall of Records.

The store will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Trader Joe's, 4331 Route 9 Unit 3, Freehold

