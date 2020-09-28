Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
Return to your home site

Menu

Ocean Daily Voice serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
Business

Freehold Trader Joe's Announces Opening Date

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Trader Joe's Freehold
Trader Joe's Freehold Photo Credit: Contributed

Freehold's long-awaited Trader Joe's has announced an opening date.

The Route 9 market will open for business Oct. 2, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:55 a.m.

The store marks the company's 19th location in New Jersey. A celebration with music and giveaways will continue after the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Store Captain Casey Latsko, a 14-year veteran of the company, and Trader Joe’s employees will be on-hand to welcome customers.

Like all Trader Joe’s locations, the nearly 10,000-square-foot store has implemented a number of social distancing measures to keep both crew members and customers safe. 

The store will offer ample parking and feature artwork that highlights and pays tribute to Freehold’s rich history, including the Metz Bicycle Museum, Turkey Swamp Park, the Freehold Diner as well as the Hall of Records. 

The store will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Trader Joe's, 4331 Route 9 Unit 3, Freehold

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ocean Daily Voice!

Serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.